Tether (USDT) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. In the last week, Tether has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion and $125.58 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001737 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00069697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00070891 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.65 or 0.00094409 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,148.03 or 1.00145720 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,141.81 or 0.06783279 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00020578 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 71,357,845,273 coins and its circulating supply is 70,070,109,914 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

