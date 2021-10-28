Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.15

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02.

Texas Instruments has increased its dividend payment by 75.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Texas Instruments has a dividend payout ratio of 58.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Texas Instruments to earn $8.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.2%.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $187.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $172.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $141.33 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.36.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Summit Redstone downgraded Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

