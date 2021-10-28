Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Summit Insights lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $209.08.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $187.10 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $141.33 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.0% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 19.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,297,000 after purchasing an additional 252,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 126.8% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

