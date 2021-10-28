Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Given New $208.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target hoisted by Truist Securities from $200.00 to $208.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TXN. Longbow Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $187.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $172.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $141.33 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.36.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Capital International Investors increased its position in Texas Instruments by 505.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,578,000 after buying an additional 3,068,870 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $572,588,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,259,000 after buying an additional 2,218,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Texas Instruments by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $983,669,000 after buying an additional 1,011,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,750,000 after buying an additional 862,072 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

