Textron (NYSE:TXT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.200-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Textron also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.20 to $3.30 EPS.

Shares of Textron stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,866. Textron has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $75.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.63 and a 200 day moving average of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

TXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Textron from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.38.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Textron stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 616,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 174,592 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Textron worth $42,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

