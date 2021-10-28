The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Receives $48.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.25. 1,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,031. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -450.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The AZEK has a 52 week low of $32.93 and a 52 week high of $51.32.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.51 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The AZEK will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $773,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard C. Heckes purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The AZEK during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The AZEK in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The AZEK by 29.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,938,000 after acquiring an additional 307,218 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in The AZEK by 20.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 502,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,142,000 after acquiring an additional 85,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in The AZEK in the first quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

