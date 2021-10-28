The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 42,388 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

BX traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.59. 49,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,451,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.05. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.40 and a one year high of $143.02.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.66%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 35,044 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total value of $4,039,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,753,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.91.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

