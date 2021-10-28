The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.88% from the stock’s current price.

BX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.91.

NYSE BX opened at $136.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.05. The Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $49.40 and a 12-month high of $143.02.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company’s revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total transaction of $4,039,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,753,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

