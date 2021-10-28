The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) PT Raised to $141.00 at Citigroup

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $114.50 to $141.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.91.

Shares of BX stock opened at $136.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.42 and a 200-day moving average of $104.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $49.40 and a 12-month high of $143.02. The firm has a market cap of $93.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other The Blackstone Group news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $7,520,426.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,941,171.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and sold 507,808 shares valued at $40,144,228. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

