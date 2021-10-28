The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $206.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.28.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on The Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.09.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

