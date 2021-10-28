The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Wedbush

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target dropped by analysts at Wedbush from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.45% from the company’s previous close.

CAKE has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.36.

Shares of CAKE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.17. 921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,950. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.74. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $65.81. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,978,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,758,000 after acquiring an additional 663,896 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,357,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $236,087,000 after buying an additional 200,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,471,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,702,000 after buying an additional 86,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,319,000 after buying an additional 43,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 708,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,391,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

