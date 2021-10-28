The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.08 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.33. 1,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 2.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,452 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of The Chefs’ Warehouse worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHEF shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

