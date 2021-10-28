The Chemours (CC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. On average, analysts expect The Chemours to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The Chemours has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $38.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.78.

In related news, insider Denise Dignam sold 5,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $188,634.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,876 shares of company stock worth $5,831,699. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Chemours stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.78% of The Chemours worth $44,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

