The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.86. 231,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,636,253. The Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Coca-Cola stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 951,106 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.12% of The Coca-Cola worth $2,611,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

