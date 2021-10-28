The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.600-$3.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.62 billion-$2.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.62 billion.The Ensign Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.60-3.68 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENSG. Truist Securities decreased their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist decreased their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.40.

NASDAQ ENSG traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.25. 428,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,728. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $56.25 and a one year high of $98.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.48 and a 200-day moving average of $83.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $638.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.03 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 7.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Ensign Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 92.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of The Ensign Group worth $23,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

