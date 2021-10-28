The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 220,585,000.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,205,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,205,850 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $15,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in The GEO Group by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 21,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in The GEO Group by 352.4% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 59,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 46,393 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in The GEO Group by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in The GEO Group by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 52,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 13,357 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in The GEO Group by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 991,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 282,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GEO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $938.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92. The GEO Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $565.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.25%. The GEO Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

