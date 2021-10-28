The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €12.50 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IBE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Iberdrola in a report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Iberdrola in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.10 ($14.24) price objective on Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iberdrola presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €11.75 ($13.83).

Iberdrola has a twelve month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a twelve month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

