The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

The Greenbrier Companies has increased its dividend payment by 22.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. The Greenbrier Companies has a payout ratio of 104.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect The Greenbrier Companies to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

Shares of GBX opened at $41.08 on Thursday. The Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $50.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,112.11, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $599.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

GBX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

