The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Holdings Lifted by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.09% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 38.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,796,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,926 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 32.5% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,371,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,582 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 108.2% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,589,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,788,000 after acquiring an additional 826,229 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 191.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 897,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,115,000 after acquiring an additional 588,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 195.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,032,000 after acquiring an additional 479,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

HAIN stock opened at $44.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 58.32 and a beta of 0.73. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $46.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.71.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $450.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.46 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

