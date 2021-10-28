The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Issues Earnings Results

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($1.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:THG opened at $128.88 on Thursday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $93.17 and a 52 week high of $143.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on THG shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

In other news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total value of $703,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,271.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $139,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,636 shares of company stock worth $2,427,829 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 49.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,675 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $9,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

