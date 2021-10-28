The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) PT Raised to $39.00 at Benchmark

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Benchmark from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRA opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $315.58 million, a P/E ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 33.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 5,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 11,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $547,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,976 shares of company stock worth $1,421,024 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after buying an additional 24,644 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 28.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 27,139 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 83.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 4,850.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 414,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

