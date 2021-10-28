The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 7,171 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) by 58.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Evolus were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Evolus by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Evolus by 26.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,912,000 after acquiring an additional 446,255 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Evolus by 199.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 29,740 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolus during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Evolus by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 29.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of EOLS opened at $7.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average is $10.39. Evolus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.51 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 171.55% and a negative return on equity of 209.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 2,597,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $24,676,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,064,871 shares in the company, valued at $57,616,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rui Avelar sold 14,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $159,795.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,675.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 137,000 shares of company stock worth $1,470,460 and sold 2,762,335 shares worth $26,455,493. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

