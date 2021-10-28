The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Position in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,744,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,907,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,894 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.43.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $29.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $821.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.06. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $67.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.64.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

