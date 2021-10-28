The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Nkarta were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nkarta by 3,218.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after buying an additional 234,864 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nkarta by 1,796.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after buying an additional 228,509 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Nkarta by 91.2% in the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 311,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,245,000 after buying an additional 148,502 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the first quarter worth $3,323,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Nkarta by 20.0% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 474,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,036,000 after buying an additional 78,958 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

In other Nkarta news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $231,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kanya Rajangam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $372,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,640 shares of company stock worth $736,641. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKTX stock opened at $16.47 on Thursday. Nkarta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $79.16. The stock has a market cap of $541.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.45.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

