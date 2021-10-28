The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 1,217 Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Oportun Financial were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oportun Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Oportun Financial by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Oportun Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Oportun Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oportun Financial in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 3,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $95,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,605 shares of company stock worth $829,185 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.08. The company has a market capitalization of $640.59 million, a PE ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 1.39. Oportun Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $26.58.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.29 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on OPRT shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oportun Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

