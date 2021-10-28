The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,014 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGR opened at $52.54 on Thursday. Avangrid, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.02 and a twelve month high of $55.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.39 and a 200-day moving average of $52.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.28.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

