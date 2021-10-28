The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 52 Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 859 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 123.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 359 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 5.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,398 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,562 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 277.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIFS stock opened at $348.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $329.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $741.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.93. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12 month low of $200.88 and a 12 month high of $365.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

