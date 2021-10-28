The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 71.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,098 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,660,000 after acquiring an additional 35,991 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,925,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 118,705 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,103,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,029,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.89. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $69.56.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $110.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.50 million. On average, analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNTG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities cut their price objective on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Pennant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

