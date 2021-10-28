The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Levesque Rati Sahi Sells 1,250 Shares

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $17,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,250 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $15,712.50.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 3,848 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $48,908.08.

On Friday, August 20th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 7,024 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $84,849.92.

REAL opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.86. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $30.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.06.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 100.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in The RealReal by 188.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REAL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised The RealReal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on The RealReal in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The RealReal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

