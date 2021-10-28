The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 48.44% from the company’s previous close.

REAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on The RealReal from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

Shares of REAL opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.86. The RealReal has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The firm had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The RealReal will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 7,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $84,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 432,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,983.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 3,121 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $39,230.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,730 shares of company stock worth $1,790,804 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in The RealReal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in The RealReal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in The RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in The RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of The RealReal by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

