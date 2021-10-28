The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $689.37

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 689.37 ($9.01) and traded as high as GBX 722.40 ($9.44). The Sage Group shares last traded at GBX 716.80 ($9.37), with a volume of 2,022,777 shares traded.

SGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 696.67 ($9.10).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 729.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 689.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89. The firm has a market cap of £7.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30.

In related news, insider Andrew Duff purchased 13,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 758 ($9.90) per share, with a total value of £99,677 ($130,228.64).

The Sage Group Company Profile (LON:SGE)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

