The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.350-$8.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SHW stock opened at $317.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $321.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $297.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.42. The stock has a market cap of $83.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Bank of America lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $349.21.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total value of $3,746,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,728 shares of company stock valued at $11,430,538 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.12% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

