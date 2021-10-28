The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Raised to $355.00 at Loop Capital

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price upped by Loop Capital from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $348.68.

SHW opened at $317.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.42. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $321.67. The stock has a market cap of $83.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,728 shares of company stock valued at $11,430,538 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

