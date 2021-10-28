The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Raised to $355.00 at BMO Capital Markets

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $355.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.68.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $317.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $297.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.42. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $321.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total transaction of $3,746,983.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,941 shares in the company, valued at $586,997.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total value of $912,888.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,862.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,728 shares of company stock worth $11,430,538 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

