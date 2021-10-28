The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.35-$8.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $321.42. The company had a trading volume of 69,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.42. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $321.67. The firm has a market cap of $84.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $353.68.

In related news, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total transaction of $3,746,983.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,941 shares in the company, valued at $586,997.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total transaction of $912,888.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,862.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,728 shares of company stock worth $11,430,538. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.12% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

