The Siam Commercial Bank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Siam Commercial Bank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SMUUY opened at $15.14 on Monday. The Siam Commercial Bank Public has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average is $12.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th were issued a $0.4701 dividend. This is an increase from The Siam Commercial Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%.

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the banking business. The firm involves in personal banking, business banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance segment. The Corporate Segment which serves corporate and commercial customers.

