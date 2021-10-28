The Siam Commercial Bank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Siam Commercial Bank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SMUUY opened at $15.14 on Monday. The Siam Commercial Bank Public has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average is $12.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th were issued a $0.4701 dividend. This is an increase from The Siam Commercial Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%.

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Profile

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the banking business. The firm involves in personal banking, business banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance segment. The Corporate Segment which serves corporate and commercial customers.

