The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%.

The Williams Companies has increased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. The Williams Companies has a payout ratio of 136.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect The Williams Companies to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 141.4%.

WMB stock opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The Williams Companies’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

The Williams Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

