Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 3.1% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $827,000. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $5,931,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 66.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 230.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on TMO shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.89.

TMO stock traded up $9.46 on Thursday, reaching $621.75. 32,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,213. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $625.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $568.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $516.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.63 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

