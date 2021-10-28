Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TMO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $612.29 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $625.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $568.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.87. The company has a market cap of $240.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.63 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

