Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.16 EPS

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $1.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.63 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific updated its FY 2021 guidance to $23.370-$23.370 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $23.37 EPS.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $612.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,768,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,213. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $433.52 and a one year high of $625.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $568.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $516.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $240.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Several analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.55.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

