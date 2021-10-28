THG (LON:THG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 510 at Royal Bank of Canada

THG (LON:THG) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 715 ($9.34) to GBX 510 ($6.66) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of THG from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Liberum Capital reduced their price target on shares of THG from GBX 1,080 ($14.11) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of THG from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 624 ($8.15) target price on shares of THG in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, THG currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 680.80 ($8.89).

THG stock opened at GBX 227 ($2.97) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 557.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 596.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80. THG has a 52-week low of GBX 226.77 ($2.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95).

In other THG news, insider Zillah Byng- Thorne sold 237,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 587 ($7.67), for a total value of £1,395,768.60 ($1,823,580.61). Also, insider Iain McDonald acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 423 ($5.53) per share, for a total transaction of £105,750 ($138,163.05). Insiders have bought 46,926 shares of company stock worth $18,475,802 in the last 90 days.

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

