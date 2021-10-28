Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Cut to “Sector Weight” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp cut shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James started coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.44.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

THO opened at $101.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.35. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $78.64 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.35.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 36.29%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $591,229,000 after acquiring an additional 127,919 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 11.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,204,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,131,000 after acquiring an additional 547,084 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,907,000 after acquiring an additional 125,834 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 28.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,521,000 after acquiring an additional 239,151 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 7.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,606,000 after acquiring an additional 45,148 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.