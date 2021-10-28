TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.92

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 3553 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TIM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.38.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. TIM had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $831.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tim S.A. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. TIM’s payout ratio is currently 41.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in TIM by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in TIM by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in TIM in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in TIM by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in TIM in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TIM Company Profile (NYSE:TIMB)

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

