Titan Coin (TTN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $95.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $95.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003651 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007623 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

