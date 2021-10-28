Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.29

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.29 and traded as low as $1.81. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 72,734 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.29.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 343.68% and a negative return on equity of 134.46%. The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTNP. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $54,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $69,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 287.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 17,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

