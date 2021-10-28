Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.29

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.29 and traded as low as $1.81. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 72,734 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.29.
Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 343.68% and a negative return on equity of 134.46%. The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter.
About Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.
