TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.57.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMXXF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$158.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC reduced their price objective on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of TMXXF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323 shares, compared to its average volume of 970. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.18 and a 200-day moving average of $108.72. TMX Group has a 52 week low of $79.40 and a 52 week high of $116.38.

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

