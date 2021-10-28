TOMS Capital Investment Management LP Grows Stock Position in SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU)

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 728,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,316 shares during the quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s holdings in SVF Investment were worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SVF Investment by 150.4% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 50,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 30,349 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment during the second quarter valued at $1,022,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in SVF Investment by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SVF Investment by 917.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in SVF Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,133,000.

OTCMKTS:SVFAU traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,946. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94. SVF Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $15.05.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

