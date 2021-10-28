TOMS Capital Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,535,000. 23andMe makes up about 1.4% of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in 23andMe during the second quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. assumed coverage on 23andMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on 23andMe in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on 23andMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of ME traded down 0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 11.92. 50,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,489. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 52-week low of 7.01 and a 52-week high of 18.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 8.41.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.57 by 0.32. The company had revenue of 59.24 million for the quarter.

23andMe Company Profile

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

