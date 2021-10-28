Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target Raised to C$23.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TPZEF has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$21.50 to C$21.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.59.

Topaz Energy stock opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. Topaz Energy has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

