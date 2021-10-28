Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Short Interest Up 222.6% in October

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 222.6% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPZ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 151.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000.

Shares of TPZ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.55. 9,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,563. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.10. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $14.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%.

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

